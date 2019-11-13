Primeenergy Resources Corp (NASDAQ:PNRG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Primeenergy Resources Corp (NASDAQ:PNRG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a growth of 15.2% from the September 30th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.6 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PNRG shares. ValuEngine cut Primeenergy Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded Primeenergy Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.

Get Primeenergy Resources alerts:

Shares of Primeenergy Resources stock opened at $167.54 on Wednesday. Primeenergy Resources has a 12-month low of $67.01 and a 12-month high of $184.20. The stock has a market cap of $316.36 million, a P/E ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $137.81 and its 200-day moving average is $128.96.

Primeenergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Primeenergy Resources had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $31.53 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Primeenergy Resources by 9,085.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,066 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 23,804 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Primeenergy Resources by 204.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,663 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 9,843 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Primeenergy Resources by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,658 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Primeenergy Resources by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,971 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Primeenergy Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $266,000. Institutional investors own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

Primeenergy Resources Company Profile

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and producing oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It also acquires producing oil and gas properties through joint ventures with industry partners; and provides contract services to third parties, including well-servicing support operations, site-preparation, and construction services for oil and gas drilling and reworking operations.

Recommended Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Primeenergy Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primeenergy Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.