Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) COO Gregory C. Pitts Sells 3,000 Shares

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.11, for a total value of $387,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,303.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of PRI opened at $129.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Primerica, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.28 and a 1 year high of $132.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $125.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.38.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.12. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 17.90%. The firm had revenue of $520.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.55%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Primerica by 50.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Primerica by 0.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Primerica by 74.5% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Primerica by 1.7% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Corp raised its position in shares of Primerica by 6.3% during the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 4,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

