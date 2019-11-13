Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PAACU) Shares Sold by Periscope Capital Inc.

Periscope Capital Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PAACU) by 36.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 380,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222,800 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in Proficient Alpha Acquisition were worth $3,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PAACU. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Proficient Alpha Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,329,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Proficient Alpha Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,266,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Proficient Alpha Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,803,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Proficient Alpha Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,748,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Proficient Alpha Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,010,000.

Shares of PAACU remained flat at $$10.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.17. Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $10.30.

About Proficient Alpha Acquisition

Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify businesses that provide financial services in Asia, primarily Mainland China and Hong Kong.

