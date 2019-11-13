Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) Stake Lessened by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA trimmed its holdings in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 9.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 194,884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 21,339 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Progressive were worth $15,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,282,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,779,270,000 after acquiring an additional 608,886 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,763,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,338,197,000 after acquiring an additional 373,372 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,422,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $593,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309,945 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,244,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $579,085,000 after acquiring an additional 81,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,801,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $463,702,000 after acquiring an additional 568,222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on PGR. Barclays set a $90.00 price target on shares of Progressive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Progressive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.64.

PGR stock traded down $2.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.67. The company had a trading volume of 295,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,092,603. Progressive Corp has a 1 year low of $56.71 and a 1 year high of $84.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $43.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.36.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.03. Progressive had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 26.09%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Progressive Corp will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $930,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $354,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,791,897.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,005,735. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

Featured Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.