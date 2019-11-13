Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its holdings in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,851,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 112,177 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.29% of Prologis worth $157,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 4,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prologis stock traded up $1.15 on Wednesday, reaching $87.78. 113,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,390,405. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.87. Prologis Inc has a 1-year low of $55.21 and a 1-year high of $92.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.99.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $712.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.40 million. Prologis had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Prologis Inc will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PLD. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $86.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays set a $92.00 price target on shares of Prologis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Prologis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.58.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

