ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) Shares Purchased by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) by 2,288.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,801 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SMDV. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 695.2% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 37.5% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the third quarter valued at $85,000.

SMDV stock opened at $60.17 on Wednesday. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a 1-year low of $51.23 and a 1-year high of $58.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.01.

