Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 204.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 501,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,196,000 after buying an additional 336,956 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 204.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 501,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,210,000 after buying an additional 336,880 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 173.3% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 356,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,347,000 after buying an additional 225,980 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 470,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,628,000 after buying an additional 179,626 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,538,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,103,000 after buying an additional 144,825 shares during the period. 98.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PRLB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. ValuEngine cut Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. William Blair cut Proto Labs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on Proto Labs from $92.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.25.

PRLB stock opened at $100.04 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60 and a beta of 1.64. Proto Labs Inc has a fifty-two week low of $88.75 and a fifty-two week high of $131.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $117.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.39 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Proto Labs Inc will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Proto Labs Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

