Provident Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Provident Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 915 shares during the quarter. FactSet Research Systems accounts for about 1.6% of Provident Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Provident Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of FactSet Research Systems worth $10,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 178.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. 98.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock traded up $4.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $254.91. 231,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,845. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.31 and a fifty-two week high of $305.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $249.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.46.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.14. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 63.04% and a net margin of 24.58%. The firm had revenue of $364.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $242.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $257.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $240.00 price objective on FactSet Research Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Bank of America downgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $230.00 price objective on FactSet Research Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.08.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Philip A. Hadley sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.86, for a total value of $21,214,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 467,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,199,712.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.30, for a total value of $320,575.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,094. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,558 shares of company stock valued at $22,125,585 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

