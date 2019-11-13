Provident Investment Management Inc. Sells 24,588 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Provident Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,267,892 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 24,588 shares during the period. Gentex makes up approximately 5.2% of Provident Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Provident Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.50% of Gentex worth $34,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gentex in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentex in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 159.1% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Gentex during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Hikari Tsushin Inc. acquired a new stake in Gentex during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

GNTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Gentex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Gentex from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.28.

Gentex stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.25. 1,069,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,688,386. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.17. Gentex Co. has a twelve month low of $19.24 and a twelve month high of $29.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.55.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The auto parts company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $477.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.59 million. Gentex had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 22.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.40%.

In other news, SVP Roger Perry Campbell sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.92, for a total value of $133,380.00. Also, Director Gary F. Goode sold 9,414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $264,533.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,857.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,914 shares of company stock valued at $1,284,113 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

