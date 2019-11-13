Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Decreases Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $5,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bath Savings Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $283,000. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 24,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 411,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,182,000 after acquiring an additional 21,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Surevest Inc. bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $306,000. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PEG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.16.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $104,032.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total transaction of $35,831.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,201 shares of company stock worth $561,770. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PEG stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,466,705. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $31.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.28. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a one year low of $49.22 and a one year high of $63.88.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 11.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

