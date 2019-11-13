Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $4.39 Million Position in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $4,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Motco grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MNST shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (down from $53.00) on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monster Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.93.

Shares of MNST traded up $0.55 on Wednesday, hitting $58.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,532,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,447,293. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.39. Monster Beverage Corp has a fifty-two week low of $47.74 and a fifty-two week high of $66.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.17.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

