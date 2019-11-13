Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Purchases New Stake in Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 100,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,335,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BKR. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth $132,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth $1,235,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth $233,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth $6,669,000. 48.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BKR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered Baker Hughes from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

NYSE:BKR traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.64. 2,236,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,232,095. Baker Hughes Company has a twelve month low of $20.09 and a twelve month high of $28.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). Baker Hughes had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 1.19%. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Baker Hughes Company will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.09%.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas and oilfield service companies.

Read More: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.