Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Purchases Shares of 36,287 Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 36,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 4.4% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 103,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the second quarter worth about $46,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Symons Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the second quarter worth about $122,000. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ESI traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.98. 2,561,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,431,388. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Element Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $12.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.57 and a beta of 2.13.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $464.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Element Solutions from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. CIBC reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine lowered Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.42.

Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

