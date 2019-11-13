Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Reduces Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $5,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DLTR. Ocean Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 12.8% in the second quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 18.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 35.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Shares of DLTR traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.29. 62,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,112,328. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.02 and a 52-week high of $119.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.70. The firm has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 6.77% and a positive return on equity of 19.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dollar Tree news, COO Thomas O’boyle, Jr. sold 719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.19, for a total value of $81,383.61. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111 shares in the company, valued at $12,564.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Bob Sasser sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.92, for a total value of $8,114,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 719 shares in the company, valued at $83,346.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 81,519 shares of company stock worth $9,408,464. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. OTR Global raised Dollar Tree from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Citigroup set a $120.00 price objective on Dollar Tree and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar Tree presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.34.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

Featured Article: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.