Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 2,335 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 1.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 242,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,335 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $3,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 56,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 76,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 7,785 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 26,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,085,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

HPE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Monday, October 28th. TheStreet cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Nomura increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

HPE stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.23. 8,636,219 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,955,642. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.61. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 1 year low of $12.09 and a 1 year high of $17.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.57 and a 200-day moving average of $14.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 12.92% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. This is a boost from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 20,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $347,973.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,973.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 432,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $6,945,287.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 519,526 shares of company stock valued at $8,284,389 in the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

