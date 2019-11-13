Putnam FL Investment Management Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,147 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MAS. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 4,714.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,520,776 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $177,395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,426,871 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 3,506.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,530,529 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $177,778,000 after acquiring an additional 4,404,891 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 119.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,858,957 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641,856 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,541,456 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $189,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,484,080 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $175,955,000 after acquiring an additional 851,759 shares in the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James set a $50.00 target price on Masco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America cut their target price on Masco from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $45.00 target price on Masco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Masco from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

Shares of NYSE MAS traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.67. 1,773,711 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,330,916. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.24. Masco Corp has a 12 month low of $27.03 and a 12 month high of $46.95.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Masco had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 1,500.49%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Masco Corp will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th were given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 21.60%.

Masco declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 17th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 16.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Masco news, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 11,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $510,081.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,296.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 85,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total value of $3,494,136.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 318,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,016,314.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,555 shares of company stock worth $4,094,670 in the last ninety days. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

