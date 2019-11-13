Putnam FL Investment Management Co. Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 707.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,828 shares during the quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Mirova bought a new stake in Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CLX traded up $1.93 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.29. The stock had a trading volume of 644,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,590. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $149.57 and its 200 day moving average is $154.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.87. Clorox Co has a 52 week low of $143.58 and a 52 week high of $167.70. The stock has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.38.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 123.56%. Clorox’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Clorox Co will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 29th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.09%.

In related news, SVP Michael R. Costello sold 3,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total transaction of $520,321.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,786,796.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 5,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.29, for a total transaction of $826,245.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,920 shares in the company, valued at $2,328,936.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,870 shares of company stock worth $2,484,000. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CLX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $172.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective (down from $143.00) on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.00.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.