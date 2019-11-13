Putnam FL Investment Management Co. Lowers Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 3.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $538,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,833,000 after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 48,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,221,000 after acquiring an additional 9,912 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 11,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gargoyle Investment Advisor L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the second quarter. Gargoyle Investment Advisor L.L.C. now owns 1,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 66.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:REGN traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $348.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,026,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,466. The company has a market capitalization of $37.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $302.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $304.44. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $271.37 and a 52 week high of $442.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.27.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $1.54. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 24.85%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 19.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts recently commented on REGN shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $344.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $353.00 to $320.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $384.63.

In other news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 4,500 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total value of $1,570,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,227. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sanofi sold 172,904 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.15, for a total value of $48,611,959.60. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 185,768 shares of company stock worth $53,015,761. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

