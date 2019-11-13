Putnam FL Investment Management Co. Raises Stock Holdings in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 67.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,066 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,928 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $3,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. H2O AM LLP increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 11.5% in the second quarter. H2O AM LLP now owns 339,617 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,180,000 after buying an additional 35,122 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 6.5% in the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 13,199 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us in the third quarter worth about $733,000. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 15.8% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,238 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 5.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 872,010 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $64,651,000 after buying an additional 41,930 shares during the period. 33.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.97. 2,726,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,756,676. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 12-month low of $59.96 and a 12-month high of $85.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.71.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.05. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. T-Mobile Us’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TMUS. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Monday, July 29th. BidaskClub downgraded T-Mobile Us from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on T-Mobile Us to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.54.

About T-Mobile Us

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

