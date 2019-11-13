Putnam FL Investment Management Co. Sells 54,360 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. cut its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,360 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 469.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 360.5% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHM traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,247. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $44.97 and a 12 month high of $58.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.45.

