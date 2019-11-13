Puzo Michael J Sells 4,975 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Puzo Michael J lowered its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 33.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,975 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 4,975 shares during the quarter. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in Oracle were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 22,243,759 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,267,227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220,296 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Oracle by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,092,964 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $885,596,000 after purchasing an additional 525,562 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Oracle by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,444,171 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $822,884,000 after purchasing an additional 430,254 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Oracle by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,681,563 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $665,498,000 after purchasing an additional 785,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,643,853 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $606,380,000 after purchasing an additional 246,709 shares in the last quarter. 53.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 4,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total transaction of $246,729.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,562 shares in the company, valued at $2,049,184.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark V. Hurd sold 787,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total transaction of $40,792,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,038,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,807,509. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 859,336 shares of company stock valued at $44,753,591. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORCL traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $56.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,817,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,366,600. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $42.40 and a 1-year high of $60.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.02 and its 200 day moving average is $54.85. The firm has a market cap of $185.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.16.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. Oracle had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 48.85%. The firm had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Oracle announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 11th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 8.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.38%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Oracle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.80.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

