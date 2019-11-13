Pyxis Tankers (PXS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 14th. Analysts expect Pyxis Tankers to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The transportation company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.69 million. Pyxis Tankers had a negative net margin of 40.96% and a negative return on equity of 27.52%. On average, analysts expect Pyxis Tankers to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:PXS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.10. The company had a trading volume of 76,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,609. The company has a market capitalization of $25.61 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of -0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.21. Pyxis Tankers has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Several brokerages have commented on PXS. Aegis began coverage on Pyxis Tankers in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Pyxis Tankers in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pyxis Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Pyxis Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Pyxis Tankers currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.25.

About Pyxis Tankers

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

