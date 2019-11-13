Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) Lifted by Analyst

EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks boosted their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of EOG Resources in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 7th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the energy exploration company will post earnings per share of $1.24 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.14. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q2 2020 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.13. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 16.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.75 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $111.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $146.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded EOG Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.64.

Shares of EOG traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $72.61. The company had a trading volume of 3,965,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,946,616. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.34. EOG Resources has a 1 year low of $64.33 and a 1 year high of $108.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th were paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 16th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 20.76%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 12,471 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in EOG Resources by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 17,292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 3,083 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in EOG Resources by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,941 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB boosted its position in EOG Resources by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 40,872 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 283,294 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $26,392,000 after buying an additional 69,987 shares during the period. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

