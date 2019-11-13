Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Raised by Jefferies Financial Group

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Sally Beauty in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.49. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sally Beauty’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SBH. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Sally Beauty to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine lowered Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Sally Beauty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

NYSE SBH traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.52. 1,450,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,812,572. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.46. Sally Beauty has a one year low of $11.46 and a one year high of $21.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.12 and a 200-day moving average of $14.56.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $965.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.06 million. Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 189.31% and a net margin of 7.01%. Sally Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 1,273.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Sally Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,686 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period.

In other news, Director John A. Miller acquired 40,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.21 per share, for a total transaction of $494,505.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,369.33. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marshall E. Eisenberg acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.89 per share, for a total transaction of $118,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,924.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 51,500 shares of company stock worth $625,675 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

See Also: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.