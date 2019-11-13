Q2Earth (OTCMKTS:QPWR) Trading Down 11.2%

Q2Earth Inc (OTCMKTS:QPWR)’s share price dropped 11.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.02 and last traded at $0.02, approximately 50,001 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 62,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.02.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.03.

About Q2Earth (OTCMKTS:QPWR)

Q2Earth, Inc, together with its subsidiary, focuses on the manufacture and sale of compost and engineered soils in the United States. Its products are used in the agriculture, horticulture, construction, landscape, site restoration, sod and turf, land reclamation, and infrastructure sectors. The company was formerly known as Q2Power Technologies, Inc and changed its name to Q2Earth, Inc in June 2017.

