Q4 2019 Earnings Estimate for Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) Issued By Dougherty & Co

Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) – Investment analysts at Dougherty & Co issued their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for Astronics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 7th. Dougherty & Co analyst R. Ryan forecasts that the aerospace company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter. Dougherty & Co has a “Buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock.

ATRO has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub lowered Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. TheStreet downgraded Astronics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Astronics to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Astronics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.

NASDAQ:ATRO traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.83. 147,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,188. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.17. Astronics has a one year low of $25.85 and a one year high of $44.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Astronics by 481.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Astronics in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Astronics in the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Astronics by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,622 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Astronics in the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David C. Burney sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total value of $104,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,434 shares in the company, valued at $875,970.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Astronics Company Profile

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, electronics, and semiconductor industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems; electrical power generation, distribution, and motions systems; aircraft structures; avionics products; system certification; and connectivity and other products.

