Q4 2019 Earnings Estimate for IQIYI Inc Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:IQ)

IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for IQIYI in a report issued on Thursday, November 7th. KeyCorp analyst H. Chung now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.56) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.68). KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for IQIYI’s Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.38) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.77) EPS.

Get IQIYI alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. CLSA cut shares of IQIYI from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of IQIYI in a research note on Monday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.80 price target for the company. 86 Research cut shares of IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of IQIYI from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of IQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. IQIYI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.40.

IQ traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.28. 6,595,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,341,831. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. IQIYI has a one year low of $14.35 and a one year high of $29.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.49.

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($5.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($4.30). IQIYI had a negative net margin of 39.47% and a negative return on equity of 67.32%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IQ. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in IQIYI by 57.6% in the second quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in IQIYI in the second quarter worth approximately $413,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in IQIYI in the second quarter worth approximately $262,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in IQIYI in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in IQIYI by 756.1% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the period. 23.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for IQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.