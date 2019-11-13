Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for Allergan plc Increased by SunTrust Banks (NYSE:AGN)

Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) – SunTrust Banks raised their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for Allergan in a report issued on Monday, November 11th. SunTrust Banks analyst G. Gilbert now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.49 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.43. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Allergan’s Q1 2020 earnings at $3.84 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $4.35 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $4.32 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $4.50 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $17.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $18.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $18.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $18.67 EPS.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.25. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Allergan had a negative net margin of 58.50% and a positive return on equity of 9.08%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.25 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AGN. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of Allergan in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Allergan from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Allergan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $166.08 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Allergan from $172.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Svb Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $188.00 target price (down previously from $217.00) on shares of Allergan in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.16.

Allergan stock traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $181.60. 2,938,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,243,096. The stock has a market cap of $59.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Allergan has a twelve month low of $114.27 and a twelve month high of $183.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $172.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.32.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its stake in Allergan by 10.7% in the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 6,986,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,761,000 after acquiring an additional 676,771 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Allergan by 1,665.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,104,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,813,000 after buying an additional 2,928,846 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Allergan by 19.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,798,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,570,000 after buying an additional 463,755 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Allergan by 21.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,743,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,422,000 after buying an additional 485,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paulson & CO. Inc. grew its stake in Allergan by 45.2% during the second quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 2,249,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,634,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Allergan’s payout ratio is currently 17.74%.

Allergan Company Profile

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

