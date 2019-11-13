Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Decreased by Oppenheimer

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer reduced their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report issued on Sunday, November 10th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now forecasts that the company will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.84. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for IAC/InterActiveCorp’s FY2020 earnings at $3.92 EPS.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on IAC. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Nomura lowered their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $314.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub cut shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $260.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Aegis restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.85.

IAC stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $218.50. 737,833 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 780,012. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1 year low of $158.29 and a 1 year high of $268.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $224.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.74. The stock has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.09 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 4.11.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.33. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Stein sold 38,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.77, for a total value of $9,934,246.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,394,371.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.26, for a total transaction of $765,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,402 shares of company stock worth $29,975,254 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAC. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 119.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.