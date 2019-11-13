Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for NCR Co. Reduced by Oppenheimer (NYSE:NCR)

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lowered their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for shares of NCR in a research note issued on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now anticipates that the information technology services provider will earn $0.78 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.87. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for NCR’s FY2020 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NCR from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on NCR in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on NCR from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. TheStreet lowered NCR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Benchmark set a $40.00 price target on NCR and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. NCR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of NYSE NCR traded up $0.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,078,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,678. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.88. NCR has a 12 month low of $20.93 and a 12 month high of $35.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. NCR had a return on equity of 79.96% and a net margin of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NCR by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,484,326 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $357,162,000 after purchasing an additional 211,088 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NCR by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,888,105 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $338,619,000 after purchasing an additional 390,502 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of NCR by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,099,125 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $189,683,000 after purchasing an additional 180,231 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NCR by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,762,941 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $54,828,000 after purchasing an additional 21,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in NCR by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,463,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,230,000 after buying an additional 102,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Paul Langenbahn sold 28,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total transaction of $934,765.86. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 86,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,818,108.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP J. Robert Ciminera sold 16,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total value of $512,044.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,988.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,175,687 shares of company stock worth $300,453,197. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

