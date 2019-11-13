Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for Planet Fitness Inc Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:PLNT)

Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) – Investment analysts at William Blair increased their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Planet Fitness in a report released on Thursday, November 7th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.39. William Blair also issued estimates for Planet Fitness’ FY2020 earnings at $1.98 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $166.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.26 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Imperial Capital boosted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $72.50 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Planet Fitness from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.08.

Planet Fitness stock traded up $1.02 on Monday, reaching $71.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,193,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,147. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.22, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.52. Planet Fitness has a twelve month low of $48.00 and a twelve month high of $81.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 157.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 620.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 298.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the second quarter valued at $80,000. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

