Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Stock Price Up 11.4% Following Earnings Beat

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) rose 11.4% on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $11.83 and last traded at $10.47, approximately 14,041,867 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 281% from the average daily volume of 3,682,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.40.

The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Qurate Retail Inc Series A’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Qurate Retail Inc Series A alerts:

QRTEA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.71.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of QRTEA. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the third quarter worth about $565,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 554.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 81,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 69,182 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 20.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,757,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,133,000 after buying an additional 293,323 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 12.4% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 756,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,804,000 after buying an additional 83,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 150.9% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.78 and its 200 day moving average is $12.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

About Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

See Also: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Inc Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail Inc Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.