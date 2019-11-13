Rational Advisors LLC Buys 1,423 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,828 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Main Street Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nike by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nike by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 20,144 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nike by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 22,341 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nike by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Nike by 2.9% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,261 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Nike from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Nike from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.40.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $1.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.29. 5,955,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,487,120. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.20 billion, a PE ratio of 36.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.36. Nike Inc has a 12-month low of $66.53 and a 12-month high of $96.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. Nike had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 47.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Elliott Hill sold 2,770 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total transaction of $240,879.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 17,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.83, for a total transaction of $1,527,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 436,445 shares of company stock worth $40,260,653. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

