Rational Advisors LLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 1,201.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,850 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,863 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,733,859 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,314,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647,322 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,428,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 108.0% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,370,554 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $265,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,195,199 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $681,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,793,734 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $207,127,000 after acquiring an additional 819,065 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.21% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile Us alerts:

NASDAQ TMUS traded up $0.54 on Wednesday, reaching $77.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,726,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,756,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.71. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 1-year low of $59.96 and a 1-year high of $85.22. The company has a market cap of $69.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.41.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.05. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Nomura boosted their target price on T-Mobile Us from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on T-Mobile Us in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.54.

T-Mobile Us Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile Us Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile Us and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.