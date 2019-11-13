Rational Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,038 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,185 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises about 1.1% of Rational Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $25,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 95.7% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 362 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 3.9% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 373,364 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 14,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Starbucks to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.07.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Vivek C. Varma sold 21,128 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.86, for a total transaction of $2,025,330.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total transaction of $845,610.67. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,408,629.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,885 shares of company stock valued at $10,707,543 over the last 90 days. 3.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $83.94. The stock had a trading volume of 7,438,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,254,192. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.69. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $60.42 and a 12 month high of $99.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.53.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.58% and a negative return on equity of 75.45%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.88%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

