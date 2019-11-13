Rational Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 131,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,616,000. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF accounts for 2.9% of Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 46.7% during the third quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 76,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,384,000 after purchasing an additional 24,305 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 652,659.3% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 176,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,205,000 after purchasing an additional 176,218 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth about $220,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth about $639,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 35,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPLV traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $57.11. 3,583,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,274,448. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $44.16 and a 52 week high of $58.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.85.

