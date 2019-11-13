Rational Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 33.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,036 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 57.1% in the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 336.1% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VMBS traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 559,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,994. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $50.32 and a 1 year high of $53.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.18 and a 200-day moving average of $52.86.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

