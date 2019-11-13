Rational Advisors LLC Sells 2,171 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Rational Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,171 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Capital Management Corp VA lifted its position in Ecolab by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 1,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lifted its position in Ecolab by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 8,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Ecolab by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

ECL has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $198.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a $181.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $202.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.50.

In other news, insider Catelan Leanne acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.16 per share, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. Also, EVP Darrell R. Brown sold 12,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.09, for a total transaction of $2,511,385.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,061 shares in the company, valued at $4,171,973.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ECL traded up $2.08 on Wednesday, hitting $190.40. 766,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,059,466. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $193.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.77 and a 52 week high of $209.87. The company has a market cap of $54.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.81.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.71. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

Featured Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.