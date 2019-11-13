Raymond James Analysts Give Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) a C$7.25 Price Target

Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) has been given a C$7.25 price target by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MMX. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Maverix Metals from C$6.50 to C$7.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Pi Financial raised their price objective on Maverix Metals from C$6.25 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.12. The company has a market capitalization of $621.78 million and a PE ratio of 230.40. Maverix Metals has a twelve month low of C$3.62 and a twelve month high of C$5.91.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

