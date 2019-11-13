Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Insider Sells $41,579.04 in Stock

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) insider George Catanese sold 464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.61, for a total transaction of $41,579.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,423.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

RJF opened at $89.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.21 and its 200-day moving average is $83.08. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $69.11 and a 52-week high of $92.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Raymond James will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.38%.

Several research firms recently commented on RJF. ValuEngine lowered shares of Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Raymond James from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Raymond James from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RJF. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Raymond James by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 6,092 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 8,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 4,301 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 29,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 9,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 3,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 27,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

