Raymond James Reaffirms “Market Perform” Rating for Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H)

Raymond James restated their market perform rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hyatt Hotels from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.78.

NYSE:H traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.16. 286,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 594,614. Hyatt Hotels has a one year low of $63.45 and a one year high of $81.57. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.46, a P/E/G ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider David Udell sold 4,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $312,524.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 3,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total transaction of $291,387.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 177.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth about $132,000. 36.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

