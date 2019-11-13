Raymond James Reiterates C$73.00 Price Target for goeasy (TSE:GSY)

goeasy (TSE:GSY) has been given a C$73.00 price objective by analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 12.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$72.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$67.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$75.00 to C$74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

GSY traded up C$2.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$64.95. 58,299 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,342. goeasy has a 1 year low of C$30.42 and a 1 year high of C$64.95. The company has a current ratio of 16.26, a quick ratio of 16.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 229.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$59.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$54.41. The company has a market cap of $896.50 million and a PE ratio of 13.75.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.38 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$156.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$155.97 million. Equities analysts expect that goeasy will post 5.2299999 EPS for the current year.

goeasy Company Profile

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits product, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

