Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) Price Down 3.9% Over Last Week

Red Pulse Phoenix (CURRENCY:PHX) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. In the last seven days, Red Pulse Phoenix has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. One Red Pulse Phoenix token can now be bought for $0.0062 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Switcheo Network, Bitbns and Binance. Red Pulse Phoenix has a total market capitalization of $5.11 million and approximately $821,105.00 worth of Red Pulse Phoenix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Red Pulse Phoenix Token Profile

Red Pulse Phoenix is a token. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2017. Red Pulse Phoenix’s total supply is 1,362,278,592 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,588,687 tokens. Red Pulse Phoenix’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here. Red Pulse Phoenix’s official website is www.redpulse.com/landing. The Reddit community for Red Pulse Phoenix is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Red Pulse Phoenix

Red Pulse Phoenix can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Switcheo Network, Coinrail, Binance and Bitbns. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Red Pulse Phoenix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Red Pulse Phoenix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Red Pulse Phoenix using one of the exchanges listed above.

