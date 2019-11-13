RedFlow (ASX:RFX) Stock Price Up 17%

RedFlow Ltd (ASX:RFX)’s stock price rose 17% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as A$0.06 ($0.04) and last traded at A$0.06 ($0.04), approximately 8,096,541 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.05 ($0.03).

The company has a market capitalization of $50.26 million and a PE ratio of -2.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is A$0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$0.04.

About RedFlow (ASX:RFX)

RedFlow Limited develops, manufactures, and sells zinc-bromine flowing electrolyte battery modules (ZBMs) worldwide. The company offers ZBM2, an energy storage system with 10 kilowatt-hours (kWh) capacity; and ZCell, a home and office energy storage system with 10kWh of sustainable energy storage. Its batteries are used in telecommunications, commercial and industrial, grid-scale, and residential applications.

