Redline Communications Group (TSE:RDL) Cut to Hold at Echelon Wealth Partners

Redline Communications Group (TSE:RDL) was downgraded by investment analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.29, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Redline Communications Group has a twelve month low of C$1.15 and a twelve month high of C$1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $24.27 million and a PE ratio of -8.41.

About Redline Communications Group

Redline Communications Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops broadband fixed wireless base stations, subscriber stations, and network management systems for point-to-point and point-to-multipoint applications for commercial end-users. It operates through Hardware and Software Products, Professional Services and 3rd Party Equipment, and Maintenance and Support segments.

