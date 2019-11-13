Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Announces Earnings Results

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.02 million. Regulus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 179,717.33% and a negative net margin of 396.84%.

Shares of RGLS stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $0.65. 130,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,361. The stock has a market cap of $14.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.46. Regulus Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.91.

Get Regulus Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on RGLS shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Regulus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Wedbush set a $1.00 target price on Regulus Therapeutics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Regulus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Regulus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.31.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States and Europe. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Regulus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regulus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.