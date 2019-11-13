Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Announces Earnings Results

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The information services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $0.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 million.

Shares of Remark stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $0.69. The stock had a trading volume of 445,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,003. Remark has a 52-week low of $0.54 and a 52-week high of $3.68. The stock has a market cap of $35.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.94.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MARK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Remark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Remark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $5.00 price target on Remark and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

About Remark

Remark Holdings, Inc, technology-focused company, develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Travel & Entertainment, and Technology & Data Intelligence. The company operates KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the financial, retail, entertainment, education, and workplace and public safety industries.

