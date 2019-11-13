Renewables Infrastructure Group Ltd (LON:TRIG) to Issue GBX 1.66 Dividend

Renewables Infrastructure Group Ltd (LON:TRIG) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.66 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:TRIG traded down GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 128 ($1.67). 3,614,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,340,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.85. Renewables Infrastructure Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1.12 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 133.20 ($1.74). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 129.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 120.11.

Get Renewables Infrastructure Group alerts:

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Renewables Infrastructure Group in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

In other Renewables Infrastructure Group news, insider Shelagh Mason bought 47,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.63) per share, with a total value of £58,750 ($76,767.28). Also, insider Helen M. Mahy purchased 15,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 129 ($1.69) per share, for a total transaction of £19,957.59 ($26,078.13).

Renewables Infrastructure Group Company Profile

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited is a closed-ended investment company, investing in and managing a portfolio of investments in renewable energy infrastructure project companies. Its objectives are to provide shareholders with an attractive long-term income-based return with a positive correlation to inflation by focusing on strong cash generation across a diversified portfolio of predominantly operating projects; to maintain prudent financial management in terms of the approach to cost control, cash management, dividend cover, financing arrangements and foreign exchange and interest rate hedging, and to diversify its investment portfolio to enhance spreading of risk, increase share liquidity and obtain further scale efficiencies, while seeking to enhance Net Asset Value (NAV) per share for investors.

Further Reading: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Renewables Infrastructure Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewables Infrastructure Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.