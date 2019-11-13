Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Endologix, Inc.’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:ELGX)

Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) – Equities researchers at Piper Jaffray Companies increased their FY2019 EPS estimates for Endologix in a report issued on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst M. O’brien now expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of ($2.57) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.69). Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Endologix’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.89) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.95) EPS.

Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.08. Endologix had a negative net margin of 58.24% and a negative return on equity of 99.62%. The company had revenue of $35.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.26 million.

ELGX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $7.00 price target on shares of Endologix and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endologix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Endologix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.17.

ELGX traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.06. 93,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,612. Endologix has a 1 year low of $2.28 and a 1 year high of $10.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.66.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELGX. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endologix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Endologix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Endologix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endologix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endologix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $158,000. 78.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Endologix Company Profile

Endologix, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally-invasive endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR), including AFX (Anatomical Fixation) endovascular AAA system, which is a minimally invasive delivery system; VELA Proximal Endograft, which is designed for the treatment of proximal aortic neck anatomies with AFX; and the Ovation abdominal stent graft system.

