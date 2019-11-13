Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Glencore (GLEN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Glencore (LON: GLEN):

11/8/2019 – Glencore had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

11/7/2019 – Glencore had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a GBX 245 ($3.20) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 210 ($2.74).

11/6/2019 – Glencore had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 250 ($3.27). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

10/30/2019 – Glencore had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

10/28/2019 – Glencore had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/28/2019 – Glencore had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a GBX 270 ($3.53) price target on the stock.

10/25/2019 – Glencore was given a new GBX 270 ($3.53) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/25/2019 – Glencore was given a new GBX 210 ($2.74) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/25/2019 – Glencore was given a new GBX 310 ($4.05) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/17/2019 – Glencore was given a new GBX 210 ($2.74) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/15/2019 – Glencore was given a new GBX 285 ($3.72) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/11/2019 – Glencore was given a new GBX 310 ($4.05) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/11/2019 – Glencore had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 300 ($3.92). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/8/2019 – Glencore had its “sector performer” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

10/8/2019 – Glencore had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp.

10/7/2019 – Glencore was given a new GBX 310 ($4.05) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/30/2019 – Glencore was given a new GBX 275 ($3.59) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/24/2019 – Glencore was given a new GBX 298 ($3.89) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Glencore stock traded down GBX 3.70 ($0.05) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 241.65 ($3.16). 25,223,736 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,120,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.41 billion and a PE ratio of 38.98. Glencore PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 188.51 ($2.46) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,334.50 ($30.50). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 238.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 258.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.29, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

